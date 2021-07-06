24-Year-Old Man Who Drowned In Pennsylvania State Park ID'd As Local YouTuber

The 24-year-old man who drowned at Lake Marburg at Codorus State Park on Saturday was identified as a local YouTuber.

Ganga Gautam, of the 500 block of Harvest Drive, Dauphin County, accidentally drowned while using a camera underwater, according to the York County coroner.

Gautam was on a pontoon boat with family when the group decided to go swimming-- everyone but Gautam returned to the boat.

Crews were called to the park just before 6 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported. He was transported to UPMC Hanover hospital where he was pronounced dead at 7:13 p.m.

Gautam worked at Nordstrom in Elizabethtown but he was more passionate about photography and Nepali food, hosting the Nepali Style Cooking YouTube channel.

He is survived by his wife Nandita Dhakal and a large extended family.

Information on memorial services have not been made public.

Gautam's YouTube videos can be viewed here.

