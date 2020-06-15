24 Hour Fitness Closing 7 New Jersey Gyms

24 Hour Fitness will be closing seven gyms across North Jersey amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company in a statement Monday said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will be closing 130 locations across the U.S.

Among them are ones in Jersey City, Hasbrouck Heights, Piscataway, Saddle Brook, Wayne, Whippany and Woodbrige.

"Removing these financial and operational constraints allows us to focus entirely on transforming our business and the club experience for the better," the chain said.

"We will have the financial flexibility and resources to upgrade equipment and expand and improve our fitness offerings to best serve our members and continue our transformational journey."

All members will have access to any available 24 Hour Fitness club through the end of 2020, regardless of membership level, the company said.

"We are deeply grateful for your continued loyalty to 24 Hour Fitness," the chain said. "You provide the inspiration for what we do, and we are excited to continue supporting you along your fitness journey well into the future."

Gyms are expected to reopen in Stage 3 of New Jersey's economic restart plan, although state officials have not provided any hard dates.

