22 Contract Hepatitis A From Food Handler At Mendham Country Club

A food handler at a Morris County country club sickened 22 people with Hepatitis A, NJ.com reports.

The outbreak was contained to the members-only Mendham Golf & Tennis Club and likely happened between June 9 and 30 , township officials said.

The food handler was banned from work and required to provide medical clearance from a doctor before returning, the announcement said.

An investigation found the club was in compliance with hand-washing and glove use, officials said.

The county's office of health management conducted a follow-up inspection of the club's food service operations, in which the office:

Provided instruction on food handling, employee hygiene, food storage, dating of foods, and other pertinent regulatory items.

Provided instruction on and directed staff to perform sanitization of food contact surfaces, equipment, flatware, etc.

Provided an FDA manual pertaining to employee health, hygiene, and proper food handling.

Requested increased cleaning of restroom facilities and possible fomites (e.g. commonly used surfaces, doorknobs, locker rooms areas, etc).

Scheduled an onsite food handling class for Tuesday, Aug. 6. The training included an interactive activity with food handlers to emphasize the importance of hand-washing.

"Throughout this investigation, the club has been, and remains cooperative in taking all recommended actions by MCOHM and NJDOH CDS," the statement says.

"Furthermore, the club provided documentation ensuring all food and beverage service employees received post exposure prophylaxis (PEP). MCOHM remains in daily communication with the NJDOH CDS, the club and the Township until further notice."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.