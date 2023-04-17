$20K Mega Millions Winner Sold In Bergen

A lottery ticket sold at Leprechaun News in Bergen County found a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

A lottery ticket worth $20,000 was sold at the Rutherford store on Friday, April 14, matching four of the five white balls, the Gold Mega Ball.

Another $20,000 winning ticket was sold at Goldy's in Bayonne. Both tickets were purchased with the Megaplier option.

A ticket that won a player a $10,000 prize was purchased at Quick Stop Food Stores in Hillsborough. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 23, 27, 41, 48, and 51. The Gold Mega Ball was 22, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

