$202M Mega Millions Ticket Sold In NJ -- And Winner Could Remain Anonymous Forever

Valerie Musson
A New Jersey Lottery player won the $202 million Mega Millions jackpot -- and they could remain anonymous forever, thanks to a new law.
One lucky Garden State resident won the $202 million Mega Millions jackpot -- but due to a new law that went into effect in January, the winner may never be revealed.

A ticket matching all six numbers for Tuesday’s drawing was sold somewhere in New Jersey.

The winning numbers were 4, 6, 32, 52, 64 and 6, Megaplier 2x.

The new law, which has already been enacted in several other states, allows lottery winners to keep their identity anonymous.

The objective is to mitigate the so-called “lottery curse” - winners of large sums are often harassed and threatened once their identities are released.

Additionally, a ticket winning the third-tier prize of $10,000 was sold in Elizabeth.

The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, and the jackpot will officially reset to its $40 million starting value.

