$202M Mega Millions Jackpot Winner In Central Jersey Remains A Mystery

A winning $202 million Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold by an Edison food store, but we may never know the name of the winner, New Jersey Lottery officials said Tuesday.

That's because winners have the right to remain anonymous under a new state law passed in January.

On Feb. 11, just one month later, a lucky Mega Millions player in New Jersey hit the Mega Millions jackpot and had an opportunity no others in the state had before – the chance to remain completely anonymous.

The Mega Millions jackpot winner, who declined publicity, claimed the prize after watching the announcement live on Facebook, officials said.

The winner went to their car to check the lucky ticket. The winner, completely shocked, managed to compose themselves enough to get back to work while they gathered their thoughts and made a plan, Lottery officials said.

Later that day, NJ Lottery held a press conference where Executive Director James Carey presented Quick Stop Food Store with a $30,000 bonus commission check for selling the winning ticket.

At the press conference, Carey offered some advice for the unknown winner-to-be, wherever they might be.

“We always tell people when you win—sign the back of that ticket right away. Then put it in a safe place, talk to an attorney, talk to a financial advisor, and come to us and claim that ticket,” Carey said.

The winner, overwhelmed with the good news and unsure what to do next, watched the press conference live on Facebook and diligently took notes. That lucky player immediately signed the ticket and went to a lawyer, who confirmed the steps they should take to handle this massive prize, Lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold by Quick Stop Food Store on 940 Inman Ave. in Edison.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.