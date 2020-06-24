2020 New York City Marathon Cancelled

What was to be the 50th running of the New York City Marathon, scheduled for Nov. 1, was cancelled Wednesday by COVID-19.

New York Road Runners (NYRR), the event organizer, said it decided to cancel the world’s largest marathon "due to coronavirus-related health and safety concerns for runners, spectators, volunteers, staff, and the many partners and communities that support the event."

The 50th running of the TCS New York City Marathon is now scheduled for Nov. 7, 2021.

"While the marathon is an iconic and beloved event in our city, I applaud New York Road Runners for putting the health and safety of both spectators and runners first,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "We look forward to hosting the 50th running of the marathon in November of 2021."

“Canceling this year’s TCS New York City Marathon is incredibly disappointing for everyone involved, but it was clearly the course we needed to follow from a health and safety perspective,” said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of New York Road Runners. “Marathon Day and the many related events and activities during race week are part of the heart and soul of New York City and the global running community, and we look forward to coming together next year."

NYRR will be connecting directly with runners registered for the 2020 TCS New York City Marathon by July 15 with more information.

They will have the option to receive a full refund of their entry fee or a guaranteed complimentary entry in either 2021, 2022, or 2023, the organization said.

"Runners who gained entry through a charity or tour operator should reach out beginning July 1 to that organization for the options available to them," it added.

The NYC Marathon began in 1970 and has grown to become the world’s largest marathon, with 53,640 finishers in 2019.

