Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Feds Charge Clifton Doc With Randomly Doling Out Large Doses Of Oxy, Xanax, More
News

2 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold In NJ

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
QuickChek at 2695 South Broad St. in Hamilton
QuickChek at 2695 South Broad St. in Hamilton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pair of winning Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 were sold in New Jersey.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Feb. 9 drawing were: 02, 17, 33, 51, and 63. The Red Power Ball was 26, and the Power Play was 2X.

The tickets were sold at Township Stationery on Pascack Road in Washington Township, Bergen County, and QuickChek at 2695 South Broad St. in Hamilton, Mercer County, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $172 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, Feb. 12.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.