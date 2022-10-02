2 Winning Powerball Tickets Worth $50K Each Sold In NJ

A pair of winning Powerball tickets each worth $50,000 were sold in New Jersey.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, Feb. 9 drawing were: 02, 17, 33, 51, and 63. The Red Power Ball was 26, and the Power Play was 2X.

The tickets were sold at Township Stationery on Pascack Road in Washington Township, Bergen County, and QuickChek at 2695 South Broad St. in Hamilton, Mercer County, lottery officials said.

The Powerball jackpot now totals $172 million, and the next drawing will be held Saturday, Feb. 12.

