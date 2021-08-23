Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: Fort Lee Woman Gets 27 Months For Stealing $300,000 From ID Theft Victims
News

2 Powerball Tickets Good For $50K Sold In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Scotland Arms Liquors in Orange.
Scotland Arms Liquors in Orange. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of Powerball tickets good for $50,000 a piece were sold in North Jersey.

The tickets from the Saturday, Aug. 21 drawing each win the third-tier prize.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Scotland Arms Liquors, 711-713 Scotland Road, Orange
  • Carousel Convenience Store, 96 Harrison Ave., West Orange.

The winning numbers were 16, 28, 36, 39, and 59. The Red Power Ball number was 04. The Multiplier number was 02.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $293 million for the next drawing to be held Monday, August 23, at 10:59 p.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.