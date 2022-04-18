2 Powerball $50K Winners Sold In North Jersey

Two winning tickets from the Saturday, April 16 Powerball drawing were sold in North Jersey.

Both tickets win the $50,000 third-tier prize.

Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

Essex County: News Plus, 603 Valley Rd., Upper Montclair; and

Somerset County: Apak Liquor, 26 South Main St., Manville.

The winning numbers were: 15, 21, 32, 62, and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 26. The Power Play was 5X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $348 million for the Monday, April 18, drawing.

