2 Powerball $50K Winners Sold In North Jersey

Two winning tickets from the Saturday, April 16 Powerball drawing were sold in North Jersey.
Both tickets win the $50,000 third-tier prize.
Those tickets were sold at the following locations:
- Essex County: News Plus, 603 Valley Rd., Upper Montclair; and
- Somerset County: Apak Liquor, 26 South Main St., Manville.
The winning numbers were: 15, 21, 32, 62, and 65. The Red Power Ball number was 26. The Power Play was 5X.
The Powerball jackpot rolls to $348 million for the Monday, April 18, drawing.
