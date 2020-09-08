2 NJ Parks Closing 'Until Further Notice'

Two New Jersey State Parks will be closing indefinitely come Monday, officials said.

Voorhees State Park in Hunterdon County and Fort Mott State Park in Salem County will close on Monday so park staff can be used at other nearby parks that are seeing an uptick in visitors, the New Jersey State Park Service said.

State Park officials said only that the two would be closed "until further notice."

Visitors of Mott State Park were urged to visit Parvin State Park in Pittsgrove Township for swimming and camping, along with Tall Pines State Preserve in Gloucester County.

Spruce Run Recreation Area in Union and Clinton townships and Round Valley Recreation Area were suggested for Voorhees State Park visitors.

Swimming Round Valley Recreation, however, was closed over the weekend after high levels of bacteria were found in the water.

