2 NJ Lottery Tickets Split $1.3M Jackpot

Cecilia Levine
Wegmans Bridgewater
Wegmans Bridgewater Photo Credit: Google Maps

A pair of lucky New Jersey Lottery tickets will be splitting the nearly $1.3 million jackpot.

Each of the tickets from Saturday's Jersey Cash 5 drawing are worth $664,836.

Those tickets were sold at:

Somerset County: Wegmans Food Store, 724 Route 202 S., Bridgewater; 

Ocean County: 7-Eleven #16164, 403 Main St. Route 9, Lanoka Harbor.

The winning numbers were: 09, 13, 26, 30, and 38 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:

