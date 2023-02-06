Contact Us
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold At NJ Deli

Jon Craig
Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill
Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

One New Jersey Powerball Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn on Saturday, Feb. 4, winning the $1 million second-tier prize. 

The winning ticket was sold at Milltown Convenience Deli & Grill, 152 South Main St., Milltown in Middlesex County

The winning numbers for the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing were: 02, 08, 15, 19 and 58. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 2X

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $747 million for the Monday, Feb. 6, drawing.

