$1M In Medical Equipment Stolen, Resold By Stryker Employee, Bergen Authorities Charge

A now-former product manager at Bergen County-based Stryker Corporation stole $1 million worth of medical equipment that she then resold, authorities charged.

Jacqueline M. Riley didn’t stop there: She also screwed the resellers themselves by pocketing payments for products that never made it to them, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

One who paid for medical equipment reported getting a box filled with “old silverware, junk and even a pair of used woman's shoes.”

Online complaints about Riley, 32, of Roseland were quickly spreading among resellers as Musella’s detectives investigated a complaint from Stryker, the global medical equipment giant with local locations in Mahwah and Allendale.

Some resellers actually got equipment. Others said they received either nothing at all or junk.

A representative at one company said Riley “emailed us her inventory with photos. [W]e said we would pay half now and the other half upon arrival. She agreed. We sent her the money and she never shipped our goods. For weeks she said she would send them but it never happened.”

A rep from another company said Riley – who sometimes used her married name DePaolera -- got half a payment and then “ghosted us."

Riley “said she'd refund if she couldn't provide tracking, hasn't refunded or provided tracking, and still remains out-of-touch and non-responsive.”

Another reported sending money through Venmo to what Riley said was "her husband's account" only to have a next-day delivery canceled. Riley allegedly blamed “a shipping mistake.” Her husband supposedly dropped the boxes off at UPS instead of FedEx, the victim said, citing a litany of excuses.

Authorities haven't officially said where the money went.

Detectives with the Bergen County Prosecutor's Financial Crimes Unit conducted a warranted search while arresting Riley at her Essex County home this past Tuesday, March 29, Musella said.

She was charged with theft by deception and fencing and sent to the Bergen County Jail. A day later, a judge in Hackensack ordered Riley's release pending further action under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, records show.

