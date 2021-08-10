192 Vets' Home Residents, 2 Nurses Died Of COVID-19: US Justice Department Probes NJ Facilities

The federal government is investigating NJ veterans homes where hundreds of veterans -- as well as nurse -- reportedly died of COVID-19.

Federal investigators from the U.S. Justice Department reportedly were at veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park in Middlesex County this week, according to the Asbury Park Press.

Menlo Park had 103 resident deaths while Paramus had 89. A nurse's aide also died at each facility from the virus, according to app.com

It's part part of the U.S. government's investigation into problems with health-care at nursing homes with some of the highest COVID death tolls in the nation, app.com reported.

For more details on the U.S. Justice Department probe uncovered by northjersey.com

