$190 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In Middlesex County

The only Powerball jackpot winning ticket, worth $190 million, from Wednesday’s drawing was sold in Middlesex County, state Lottery officials announced Thursday morning.

The lucky retailer that sold the winning ticket will be announced later Thursday, New Jersey Lottery Executive Director James Carey said in a news release.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 02, 37, 39, 48 and 54. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Multiplier number was 03.

It's the second time this year that Central Jersey has won a major jackpot.

On Feb. 11, a winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Quick Stop Food Store in Edison for the $202 million jackpot.

