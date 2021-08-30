Contact Us
19-Year-Old Lifeguard Dead, 7 Others Injured In Lightning Strike At NJ Beach

by Jon Craig & Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Silverton EMS Facebook screengrab

A 19-year-old lifeguard died after being struck by lightning on a New Jersey beach Monday afternoon.

Seven others -- including four lifeguards -- were also struck on the 21st Avenue beach South Seaside Park section of Berkeley Township around 4:35 p.m., Berkeley Township police said.

The unidentified lifeguard was pronounced dead while the others were treated at area hospitals.

Berkeley Township Mayor Carmen Amato said the incident was tragic and heartbreaking.

"This person was out there every day protecting the lives of others," he said. "Our lifeguard teams, like so many others along the shore, develop special connections with our community throughout the summer which makes this loss even greater."

The mayor offered condolences to the families affected and community at large.

The township's beaches will be closed to swimmers until Friday. Grief counseling will be offered.

