19 Confirmed Dead, Dozens More Critically Injured In Deadliest NYC Fire Of This Century

UPDATE: At least 19 people, including nine children, were killed Sunday when a fire tore through a high-rise Bronx apartment building -- a blaze that New York City Mayor Eric Adams called "one of the worst that we have witnessed during modern times.”

All of the children killed were 16 years old and younger, according to Stefan Ringel, a senior adviser to Mayor Eric Adams.

Nearly three dozen more were hospitalized in critical condition as flames blew through the windows of the 19-story building, NYFD Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Heroic city firefighters united for an untold number of high-risk rescues.

At least 200 firefighters responded to the 120-unit Twin Parks North West complex on East 181 Street, which blaze broke out on the third floor of a two-story duplex apartment around 11 a.m.

The smoke eaters “found victims on every floor and were taking them out in cardiac and respiratory arrest” in the city's worst fire in more than three decades, Nigro told reporters. "Some of them were already in arrest when we reached them.

“That is unprecedented in our city.”

Photos from the scene of the five-alarm blaze showed firefighters on aerial ladders giving babies and other limp children oxygen after carrying them out windows.

Nineteen people had minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to the FDNY. All of those hospitalized and treated without transport suffered at the very least from severe smoke inhalation, authorities said.

“What I do know, and we’ve stressed this over and over, the door to that apartment was left open causing the fire to spread and the smoke to spread,” Nigro said.

Although an investigation was underway, authorities said they didn't consider the cause suspicious.

“There’s no guarantee that there’s a working fire alarm in every apartment, or in every common area,” U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres told The Associated Press. “Most of these buildings have no sprinkler system."

The last fire of this magnitude in New York City was an arson blaze that killed 87 people at the Happy Land social club, also in the Bronx, in 1990.

Sunday's fire was " a tragedy beyond measure," Mayor Adams said."The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of just pain and despair in our city," he told reporters.

"The numbers are horrific," the mayor added after the blaze was brought under control shortly before 1:30 p.m. "We have over 32 people who are life-threatening at this time.”

