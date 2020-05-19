Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Wayne PD: Officer Nabs Mail Thieves With Hundreds Of Stolen Checks, Credit Cards, More
News

18K Pharmacists Cleared To Administer COVID-19 Tests, Self-Swabs Coming To Select CVS Stores

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
CVS
CVS Photo Credit: CVS Facebook

More than 18,000 licensed New Jersey pharmacists have been authorized by state officials to administer FDA-approved coronavirus tests to customers, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The tests can be given without a prescription, Murphy said.

Additionally, 50 CVS pharmacy locations across the state will be offering self-swab tests by the end of May. The governor did not say which locations would have self-swab tests.

"This is another important step forward as we continue to build testing capacity in our state," Murphy said.

A significant ramp up in COVID-19 testing and contact tracing are integral in the state's reopening.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.