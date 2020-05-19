18K Pharmacists Cleared To Administer COVID-19 Tests, Self-Swabs Coming To Select CVS Stores

More than 18,000 licensed New Jersey pharmacists have been authorized by state officials to administer FDA-approved coronavirus tests to customers, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

The tests can be given without a prescription, Murphy said.

Additionally, 50 CVS pharmacy locations across the state will be offering self-swab tests by the end of May. The governor did not say which locations would have self-swab tests.

"This is another important step forward as we continue to build testing capacity in our state," Murphy said.

A significant ramp up in COVID-19 testing and contact tracing are integral in the state's reopening.

