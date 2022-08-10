$176M Revamp Of Hoboken Waterfront Under Way (NEW PHOTOS)

After more than 15 years, work has begun on the Hoboken waterfront's revitalization project.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla shared new renderings of project costing $176 million in state funding, and called it a "long time coming."

Hoboken Connect will bring commuters a new bus terminal, rehabilitate the first and second floors of the ferry terminal, and redevelop Warrington Plaza into a European market.

A 28-story apartment building, 20-floor office building and two-tiered plaza are also part of Hoboken Connect. Critical infrastructure improvements will be made to the pedestrian and bike paths.

Hoboken Connect's website says it's more than a revitalization project, rather, it's a "chance to take part in the meeting of Hoboken’s storied past and a future brimming with opportunity."

