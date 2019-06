A winning Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket was sold in Hackensack.

The ticket from the June 8 drawing wins a jackpot of nearly $1.64 million and was sold at Essex Street Liquors & Wines.

The winning numbers were: 05, 16, 26, 29 and 34 and the XTRA number was: 03 .

There were 1,152,546 tickets purchased for the drawing.

