Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
$156G: Union County Exxon Station Sells Winning Lottery Ticket

Paul Milo
The winning ticket was sold at the Exxon station on US 1in Linden.
The winning ticket was sold at the Exxon station on US 1in Linden. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning ticket in the Jersey Cash 5 drawing Friday was sold at a Linden gas station, lottery officials said.

The ticket, the only grand prize jackpot winner in the March 29 drawing, was purchased at US 1 Exxon, 11 East Edgar Road. The winning combination was 03, 16, 19, 24 and 31with an extra number of 02.

The jackpot was $156, 606.

All New Jersey Lottery game winning numbers and drawings for the Pick-3, Pick-4, Jersey Cash 5, Pick-6, CASH4LIFE and 5 Card Cash games can be found on the lottery website or on the official Lottery Facebook Page. Evening draws, with the exception of CASH4LIFE and 5 Card Cash, can be seen on WPIX-TV (PIX11). Powerball and Mega Millions drawings can be seen on WABC-TV.

