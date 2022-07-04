Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
$150K Powerball Winner Sold In North Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Mini Mart Food Store, 405 Danforth Ave., Jersey City in Hudson County.
Mini Mart Food Store, 405 Danforth Ave., Jersey City in Hudson County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Powerball ticket good for $150,000 was sold in Hudson County.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Wednesday, April 6, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. 

That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $150,000. The ticket was sold at Mini Mart Food Store, 405 Danforth Ave., Jersey City in Hudson County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 6, drawing were: 06, 42, 45, 47, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 3X

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $268 million for the Saturday, April 9, drawing.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, April 6, drawing were: 04, 29, 56, 57, and 58. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 02.

