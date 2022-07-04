$150K Powerball Winner Sold In North Jersey

A Powerball ticket good for $150,000 was sold in Hudson County.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Wednesday, April 6, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize.

That ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $150,000. The ticket was sold at Mini Mart Food Store, 405 Danforth Ave., Jersey City in Hudson County.

The winning numbers for the Wednesday, April 6, drawing were: 06, 42, 45, 47, and 64. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 3X.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $268 million for the Saturday, April 9, drawing.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets. The Double Play drawing results for the Wednesday, April 6, drawing were: 04, 29, 56, 57, and 58. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 02.

