Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

$150G Powerball Winner Sold In Hillsdale, $30G Scratch-Off In Wallington

Cecilia Levine
Quick Shop in Hillsdale sold a winning lottery ticket.
Quick Shop in Hillsdale sold a winning lottery ticket. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Powerball ticket winning the third-tier prize was sold at Quick Shop in Hillsdale.

That ticket -- sold at Quick Shop on Patterson Street -- won the $50,000 prize from Wednesday's drawing but was purchased with Powerplay, multiplying the prize to $150,000.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Wednesday, May 8 were: 01, 45, 53, 64 and 66. The Red Power Ball number was 03 . The Multiplier number was 03 .

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $235 million for the next drawing to be held Saturday, May 11 10:59 p.m.

A lucky winner took home $30,000 from a scratch-off ticket, sold at ShopRite in Wallington.

