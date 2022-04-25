$150,000 In Hidden Drug Cash Seized From Philly Driver Busted Near GWB, Authorities Say

A construction worker from Philadelphia had $15,000 in suspected drug money stashed in a secret compartment of his vehicle when he was stopped in Fort Lee, authorities said.

Narcotic Task Force members who zeroed in on Anderson German-Javier, 27, as part of an investigation also found small amounts of heroin and fentanyl in the electronically-operated “trap,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

They charged him with money laundering and drug possession and released German-Javier pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The cash, meanwhile, was seized for forfeiture.

