15-Year-Old Swimmer Missing On Jersey Shore

The search for a 15-year-old boy who was swept away Sunday while swimming with his sister on the Jersey Shore has been postponed until Monday morning, authorities said.

Josiah Jeremiah Robison of Ewing and his sister appeared to have been caught up in a rip current while in Brighton Avenue Beach near Newark and Ocean avenues around 2:45 p.m., Spring Lake Police Chief Edward Kerr said.

A bystander in the water and lifeguards were able to reach Josiah's sister and get her to the shore safely, Kerr said.

A four-hour search for Josiah by nearly 80 lifeguards and several law enforcement agencies was unsuccessful as of Sunday night.

Anyone who may have information in regards to this incident can reach out to Detective Sgt. Christopher Kucinski at 732-449-1234 ckucinski@springlakepolice.org .

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.