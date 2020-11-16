Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Feds: Fugitive Accused In NJ, CT, PA Bank Robbery Spree Cut Off Monitoring Bracelet
News

15 NJ Bars, Restaurants Cited For COVID-19 Restrictions

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Fifteen New Jersey bars and restaurants were cited for violating COVID-19 orders over the weekend.
Fifteen New Jersey bars and restaurants were cited for violating COVID-19 orders over the weekend. Photo Credit: @rogeriooo01 Instagram

Fifteen New Jersey bars and restaurants were cited for violating COVID-19 orders over the weekend.

The Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control inspected 104 establishments in Camden, Essex, and Hudson counties, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

It was not clear which establishments were cited, or what exactly they were cited for.

"ABC will continue making these checks throughout the week," Murphy said.

Murphy last week implemented a new set of orders, closing indoor dining at 10 p.m. On Monday, he announced the new limits on private indoor and outdoor gatherings: 10 people max inside and 100 people max outside.

The governor also limited indoor sports practices or competitions to 10 people, "only for individuals necessary, such as players, coaches, and referees.

"In most cases, where those necessary individuals exceed 10 people, spectators will not be permitted."

On Sunday, New Jersey reported 4,540 new cases in one day -- the highest number of overnight cases the state has seen since the onset of the pandemic.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.