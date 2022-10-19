$1.4M Paid To Suspended NJ Officers Awaiting Trial For No-Show Extra Duty Jobs: Report

Four suspended police officers from Edison were paid $1.4 million during the two years they awaited trial for billing the town for no-show "extra duty" assignments, NJ Advance Media reports.

The officers have been on paid suspension ever since, but were put on unpaid leave earlier this month when new indictments were announced against Sgt. Ioannis (John) Mpletsakis, 43, of Edison Township, Patrolman James Panagoulakos, 36, of Jackson Township, Patrolman Gregory Makras, 38, of Cranford and Sgt. Brian Rossmeyer, 45, of Bridgewater, according to the outlet and Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Mpletsakis was also accused of making unauthorized purchases with the Police Benevolent Association's debit card.

The four officers were charged with various offenses after a lengthy internal affairs investigation found they had been getting paid for extra-duty jobs that hey failed to show up for between 2016 and 2018. A Superior Court judge tossed the initial indictment due to alleged flaws.

Citing payroll records, NJ Advance Media says the officers were paid $1.42 million while on suspensions. Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan tells the outlet that if the employees are found guilty on the new charges, they could have to reimburse the township.

Click here for more from NJ Advance Media.

