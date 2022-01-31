144 Pounds Of Pot Found, Driver Busted In Teaneck Pickup Stop

Detectives found 144 pounds of pot in a pickup truck in Teaneck and took the driver into custody, authorities said.

Adrian Diaz Resendiz, a 30-year-old food prep worker from Jamaica, Queens, was “transporting bulk shipments of marijuana through Bergen County,” Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute it and sent to the Bergen County Jail, Musella said.

A judge released him the next day, with conditions, following a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

You can legally possess up to six ounces of pot under New Jersey law. Any weight over that subjects you to criminal charges.

