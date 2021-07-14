1,400-Pound Shark Swimming North Along Jersey Shore

A 1,400-pound white shark was spotted this week swimming along the New Jersey coast.
Breton "pinged" off the coast of Cape May on Tuesday, July 12 just before 7 p.m., according to shark research group OCEARCH.
Sharks will "ping" when their dorsal fin is above the surface long enough to be detected by a satellite.
The 13-foot white shark is apparently beginning his move north, OCEARCH said.
Breton was first tagged in September 2020, in Nova Scotia, and named in honor of the people of Cape Breton where he was tagged.
He is the fifth shark OCEARCH tagged at Scatarie Island in two years of working in the area, providing evidence that the region could offer predicable access to white sharks, OCEARCH said.
Click here to track Breton's journey.
