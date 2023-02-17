Contact Us
14-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Dead Outside Paterson Eastside High School, 16-Year-Old Wounded

Jerry DeMarco
The scene outside Paterson Eastside High School after two boys were stabbed, one fatally, on Friday, Feb. 17. Photo Credit: Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit

A 14-year-old boy was stabbed dead in broad daylight Friday afternoon outside Paterson Eastside High School, in what tragically marked the first homicide in the city this year.

A 16-year-old boy was hospitalized after he, too, was stabbed in the 3 p.m. incident on Park Avenue, authorities confirmed.

Witnesses said police escorted the ambulance carrying the gravely injured boy to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, where the younger boy later succumbed to his injuries.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro confirmed the incident but didn’t elaborate beyond the time, location and victims’ ages.

They didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified or what may have been the motive for the stabbing.

