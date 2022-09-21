13-Year-Old Paterson Drug Dealer Caught Packing A Pistol, Passaic County Sheriff Says

A 13-year-old Paterson drug dealer was carrying a loaded gun when Passaic County sheriff's officers busted him and a customer from Bergen County on a city street corner, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

Adam Sanchez, 27, of East Rutherford, had just pulled up in a Volkwagen when Passaic County Sheriff's Officer Peter Pelle and Ashraf Aburoumi approached them at the corner of Summer Street and Van Houten Avenue, the sheriff said.

The juvenile admitted having the weapon, which turned out to be a 9mm Ruger P65DC loaded with eight rounds of ball-point ammo, he said.

The gun had been reported stolen out of Coaldale, PA, Berdnik said.

Sanchez, meanwhile, was found with multiple folds and vials of heroin and crack, along with syringes, he said.

He was charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and released pending court action, the sheriff said.

The minor was sent to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center in Newark on a delinquency complaint charging him with weapons possession and receiving stolen property.

