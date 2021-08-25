13 NJ Beaches Under Swimming Advisory Due To Fecal Bacteria

Swimming advisories were issued to 13 of New Jersey's beaches due to high levels of fecal bacteria.
All of the beaches had levels that exceeded 104 colony forming units (cfu) of enterococci in the samples taken Monday, according to the state's Department of Environmental Protection.
The beaches under advisories are:
- Beachwood Beach West, Beachwood
- East Beach Station Avenue beach, Pine Beach
- Hancock Avenue beach, Seaside Heights
- Maxson Avenue beach, Point Pleasant
- New Jersey Avenue, Long Beach Township
- North Bath Avenue beach, Long Branch
- Village Beach Club beach, Loch Arbour
- Reese Avenue beach, Lavallette
- River Avenue beach, Point Pleasant
- South Bath Avenue beach, Long Branch
- 1st Avenue beach, Asbury Park
- 5th Avenue beach, Seaside Park
- 25th Street beach, Barnegat Light
Results from additional samples taken Tuesday were expected to be released Wednesday, according to the DEP.
