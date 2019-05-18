13 Illegal Immigrants Arrested By ICE In 4-Day New Jersey Operation

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 13 immigration violators in New Jersey during a four-day surge effort, the agency said.

The operation targeted aliens who have been issued a final order of removal in the past five years, have failed to depart the United States, and have received criminal convictions or have pending criminal charges.

“As this operation clearly demonstrates, ICE continues to focus its efforts first on public safety threats,” ERO Newark Field Office Director John Tsoukaris said.

“The vast majority of the individuals targeted in this effort have criminal offenses in addition to their immigration violations, making them among the highest priority for enforcement.”

May 13: ICE arrested an unlawfully present citizen of El Salvador, with prior convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/bodily injury.

May 14: ICE arrested an unlawfully present citizen of Ecuador, who has a pending assault / domestic violence charge.

May 15: ICE arrested an unlawfully present citizen of Jamaica, who has a prior firearms-related offense.

May 16: ICE arrested an unlawfully present citizen of Mexico who has a pending simple assault/domestic violence charge and two DUI convictions.

All four individuals have been ordered removed by a federal immigration judge, federal officials said.

Some of the individuals arrested during the operation will face federal criminal prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal. The arrestees who are not being federally prosecuted will be processed administratively for removal from the United States.

Those who have outstanding orders of removal or who returned to the United States illegally after being removed are generally subject to immediate removal from the country.

The remaining individuals are in ICE custody awaiting a hearing before an immigration judge or pending travel arrangements for removal.

