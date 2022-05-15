12th Gun Seized In Paterson Since April Follows Foot Pursuit

A Paterson man hanging out in a large group partying on a local street corner was caught with a loaded handgun after he tried to run from detectives, authorities said.

Joseph Shoulars, 22, bolted as Detectives John Rikowich, Levis Qirjako, Muhammed Dombayci and Yamil Pimienta approached the noisy crowd, which was drinking and blocking the road with double-parked vehicles at Belle Avenue and Hopper Street, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

"The intersection has recently been the subject of numerous complaints by both Paterson and Prospect Park residents due to large groups congregating in that area and creating disturbances," he said.

Shoulars was carrying a 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic handgun when they grabbed him in a Belle Avenue backyard, Speziale said.

He was processed on weapons charges and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

The gun was sent to New Jersey State Police ballistics experts to determine whether it may have been fired in a crime. It was the third gun seized by Paterson detectives since April, Speziale said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.