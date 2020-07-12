Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
News

12-Year-Old Boy, 7-Year-Old Cousin Found At NJ Rest Stop After Taking Parents' SUV On Joy Ride

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 12-year-old Queens boy and his 7-year-old cousin were found at a rest stop at the New Jersey/Delaware border after taking their parents' SUV on a joy ride Monday, authorities said.

Surveillance footage shows the two getting inside of the family's white Range Rover after the boy got a hold of the keys around 10 a.m., the NYPD said.

About an hour later, authorities used E-ZPass information and license plate readers to track the car on the Verrazano Bridge, CBS reports.

At one point, New Jersey State Police troopers spotted the car -- but the boy sped off, the outlet said.

They were tracked down at 2:30 after nearly five hours, when police got a notification the boy's dad's credit card had been used to buy cookies at a rest stop, authorities said.

According to CBS, the multi-state trip could have been part of a social media challenge.

An email sent to New Jersey State Police Monday evening was not immediately returned.

