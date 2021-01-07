12 Pennsylvanians, South Jersey Man Arrested During Storm Of U.S. Capitol

A dozen Pennsylvania residents and a South Jersey man were among those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, authorities said.

Leonard Guthrie, of Cape May, NJ, and Terry Brown, of Myerstown, PA, were both charged with unlawful entry in the attack, the U.S. Capitol police said.

An additional 12 Pennsylvania residents, whose towns of residences were not provided, were charged with violating the curfew imposed by DC Mayor Muriel Browse, issued at 6 p.m.

Anthony Tammaro, 60, also charged with unlawful entry

Tara Coleman, 40, also charged with unlawful entry

James Sinclair, 38, also charged with possessing a prohibited weapon

Sean Bare, 21

David Booth, 47

Philip Mulhollen, 39

Dakoda Westfall, 23

Matthew Bair, 30

Douglas Black, 37

Eric Black, 36

Thomas Haines, 33

Joinathan McKinley, 40

A public emergency declaration issued Wednesday was suspended for 15 days.

A small group of President Trump's supporters gathered outside the Capitol around 9 a.m., hours before Congress was set to confirm that Joe Biden won the U.S. Presidential election.

That was interrupted by throngs of people marching, chanting and knocking down barriers.

Four people died as a result of the rampage, including one woman shot by Capitol police and three who suffered medical emergencies.

