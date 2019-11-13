$10K Mega Millions Winners Sold In Hackensack, Wayne

A pair of New Jersey Lottery tickets good for $10,000 each were sold in Bergen and Passaic counties.

The third-tier prizewinning tickets from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing were sold at Central Mini Market on First Street in Hackensack, and at Tont Service Station on Hamburg Turnpike in Wayne.

The winning numbers were 19, 30, 44, 56 and 65. The Gold Mega Ball was 24 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket from Sunday's drawing was sold in Carlstadt. That ticket will split the $222,348 jackpot three other winners.

