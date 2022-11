A Mega Millions ticket good for $10,000 was sold in Bergen County.

The ticket from the Tuesday, Nov. 8 drawing matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn.

The winning numbers were 05, 13, 29, 38 and 59. The Gold Mega Ball was 23, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The lucky ticket was purchased at Quick Shop, 48 Paterson St., in Hillsdale.

