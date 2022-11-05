$10K Lottery Winner Sold In Passaic County

A winning lottery ticket worth $10,000 was sold in Passaic County.

The third-tier prizewinning ticket for the Tuesday, May 10, drawing was sold at Valley Spa on East Main Street in Little Falls, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 15, 19, 20, 61, and 70. The Gold Mega Ball was 09, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03. The winning ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball.

In addition to the third-tier prize won, 15 players matched four of the five white balls drawn making each ticket worth $500. One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $1,500.

Moreover, 22,483 other New Jersey players took home $98,322 in prizes ranging from $2 to $600.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.