A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at the ShopRite in Lyndhurst.

The Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday's drawing won the $10,000 prize and was sold at the New York Avenue grocery store.

The winning numbers were: 11, 29, 34, 48 and 54. The Gold Mega Ball was 10 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

The next drawing will be held Friday, April 19 at 11 p.m.

