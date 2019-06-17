Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
$10G Lottery Ticket Winner Sold At Mahwah Liquor Store

Scherer and Co. Inc. in Mahwah.
Scherer and Co. Inc. in Mahwah. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold at a Mahwah liquor store.

The ticket was one of three sold in the June 14 Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were: 19, 40, 47, 57 and 65. The Gold Mega Ball was 06 , and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02 .

The three tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Jackson : Wine-O-Land, 707 Jackson Mills Road; ($20,000)
  • Mahwah : Scherer and Company Inc., 7 Miller Road ($10,000)
  • Union City : New Hilltop Exxon, 3100 Kennedy Blvd. ($10,000)

The ticket sold in Jackson was purchased with the Megaplier option, doubling the prize.

