108-Year-Old Bergen Nursing Home Resident Believed To Be Oldest COVID-19 Survivor In US

From the devastation that the coronavirus has wrought on New Jersey nursing homes comes a woman who has survived not just this pandemic but a far deadlier one more than a century ago.

Sylvia Goldsholl, a 108-year-old resident at the Allendale Community for Senior Living in Bergen County, is believed to be the United States' oldest COVID-19 survivor.

Born in December 1911, the Bronx native was 7 when the Spanish Flu killed 50 million people worldwide.

“The oldest of four children and I was the smartest one from the bunch,” Goldsholl told News 12 New Jersey last week. “I survived everything because I was determined to survive.”

Goldsholl was never married or had children. She has spent the past 10 years at the nursing home in Allendale, which moved her to an isolation wing after she tested positive for the virus.

“Our own Sylvia Goldsholl has become a media darling, grabbing headlines on local TV and print,” Allendale Community for Senior Living posted on its Facebook page. “Not a shy one, Sylvia is a delight for interviewers. During such tough times Sylvia, is a model of positive perseverance. Congratulations Sylvia!”

Oddly enough, Goldsholl isn’t the oldest human reported to have recovered from the virus: A 113-year-old female U.S. expatriate in Spain has her beaten by five years.

WATCH the entire interview: http://newjersey.news12.com/story/42105070/i-was-determined-to-survive-108yearold-woman-recovers-from-covid19

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.