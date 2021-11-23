$100,000 Powerball Ticket Sold In North Jersey

A Powerball ticket winning a $100,000 prize was sold in North Jersey.

The ticket from the Monday, Nov. 22 Powerball drawing was purchased at Quick Chek #143, 720 Washington Ave., Carlstadt in Bergen County.

The winning numbers were 07, 20, 29, 38, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 22.

The ticket matches four of the five white balls and the Powerball.

The Double Play drawing is an additional drawing for players who opted-in to the Double Play feature on their tickets.

The Double Play drawing results for the Monday, November 22, drawing were: 07, 22, 27, 39, and 50. The red Double Play Power Ball number was 04.

The Powerball jackpot rolls to $224,000,000 for the Wednesday, November 24, drawing.

