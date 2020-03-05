1,000 N95 Masks From South Korea Donated To Saddle Brook First Responders

An Asian-American law enforcement support organization based in Ridgefield Park donated 1,000 N95 respirator masks to first responders in Saddle Brook.

The U.S. Law Enforcement Coalition got the masks from South Korea to assist responders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The donation was "was an act of gratitude for all the continuing support the township of Saddle Brook governing body and the police department have provided," said USLEC Chief Executive Director Daniel Song, who is also a Saddle Brook special police officer.

Song was among those distributing the masks and hand sanitizer at the municipal building on Friday, made possible by donations from members and supporters of the group.

The USLEC provides many services to the public, including a youth internship and leadership program in which students are introduced to various law enforcement and government officials, encouraging them to be more involved in law enforcement and government careers, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

“We sincerely appreciate the USLEC’s donation of these most-needed face masks and sanitizing solution for our first responders, which will be used to maintain their own personal safety as they continue to serve our residents during this pandemic,” Mayor Robert White said.

