$1,000 For Life: North Jersey Lottery Player Wins Big

Imagine winning $1,000 a week for the rest of your life. For one North Jersey Lottery player, those dreams are now a reality.

A New Jersey CASH4LIFEticket sold in Passaic County matched the five white balls in the drawing held on Sunday, April 9, netting the winner $1,000 a week for the rest of their life.

The winning numbers were 09, 16, 21, 27 and 28 while The Cash Ball was 04. The ticket was sold at Shortway's Barn in Hawthorne.

