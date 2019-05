The Paramus hazardous materials team and fire department responded to the St. Athanasios Greek Orthodox Church to stop a leaking propane tank Thursday afternoon.

The 100-pound tank, at the Paramus Road church for its weekend-long Greek festival, was secured by fire companies 3 and 4, police said.

The tank was manufactured by Modern Propane, police said.

