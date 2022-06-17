$100 Bills Fall From Pockets Of Fleeing Career Criminal In Car Burglary Spree: Maywood PD

Benjamins fell from his pockets as a career criminal from Hackensack tried to flee Maywood police following a car burglary spree, authorities said.

Police grabbed Robert L. Oliver, 44, after a brief struggle, Chief Terence Kenny said.

They recovered $1,400 in hundred-dollar bills taken from a vehicle parked outside an East Passaic Street home, he said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the owner had so much cash in the car – or why he’d left it unlocked.

Lt. Darryl Wuhrl and Officers Matthew Della Bella and Stephanie Laurent found the victim following Oliver when they arrived, Kenny said.

Oliver ignored their commands to stop and continued walking away, dropping big bills as he went, the chief said.

One of the officers sustained minor injuries as the trio struggled to subdue him, he said.

Oliver, who Kenny said broke into two other vehicles, has an extensive criminal history – averaging roughly an arrest per year dating back to 2007.

Most involve arrests for burglary, theft and assaults on police, records show.

This time, Oliver was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools.

He also had an outstanding warrant out of Hackensack.

Oliver remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail after a judge refused to release him following this past Sunday’s arrest.

