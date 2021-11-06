10 Years After: Bergen Man Busted On Child Porn Charges Again

A landscaper from Waldwick who was busted on child porn charges nearly 10 years ago was back in custody after detectives caught him this time with more than 600 illegal files, authorities said.

Jakob Menzo, 31, was arrested after detectives raided his Dow Avenue home on Thursday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Members of his Cyber Crimes Unit found that Menzo “used the Internet to view, download, and possess more than 600 digital files depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” the prosecutor said.

Menzo was living in Ramsey, attending Bergen Community College and working in the dairy section of an area Shop-Rite when investigators from the same unit arrested him and two other men on similar charges in October 2011.

Menzo remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance on child porn possession charges in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Musella, meanwhile, thanked Waldwick police for their assistance, as well as police from Lyndhurst and Ramsey and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

