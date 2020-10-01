$1 Million Settlement Collected By Fair Lawn Driver Rear-Ended Stopping For Pedestrian

A Fair Lawn driver collected a $1 million settlement for a rear-end crash that his attorney said forced him to change jobs.

Gjon Lahu, 35, stopped to let a pedestrian cross Fair Lawn Avenue in September 2017 when his vehicle was struck from behind.

Lahu was seriously injured and required physical therapy, chiropractic treatment, epidural injections and other surgery as a result, his attorney, Mark McBratney of Siegel Law in Ridgewood, told NJLaw.com.

Lahu, who was an auto mechanic at the time, had to take a less-strenuous job as a school custodian because of his injuries, McBratney said.

Lahu sued the FDU student from Fair Lawn who was driving the vehicle that hit him, as well as her father, who owned it.

They countered that Lahu’s injuries were “degenerative and pre-existing,” according to McBratney.

Both sides settled in August, the attorney said.

